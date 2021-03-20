'Anil Deshmukh must resign': Devendra Fadnavis hits out at Maharashtra Home Minister over Param Bir Singh's letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray

After shunted Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh made shocking revelations in connection with the Sachin Vaze case, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis hit out at state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. He said that Deshmukh should resign immediately.

Reacting strongly against the NCP leader, Fadnavis said, "We demand Home Minister's resignation. If he doesn't then CM must remove him. Impartial probe must be conducted..Letter also states that CM was intimated about this earlier so why didn't he act on it?"