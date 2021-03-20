'Anil Deshmukh must resign': Devendra Fadnavis hits out at Maharashtra Home Minister over Param Bir Singh's letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray

After shunted Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh made shocking revelations in connection with the Sachin Vaze case, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis hit out at state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. He said that Deshmukh should resign immediately.
Reacting strongly against the NCP leader, Fadnavis said, "We demand Home Minister's resignation. If he doesn't then CM must remove him. Impartial probe must be conducted..Letter also states that CM was intimated about this earlier so why didn't he act on it?"
Earlier, on Saturday, made shocking revelations in his letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.
In his letter, Singh said that state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh asked Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore in a month from bars in the city.
"The Hon’ble Home Minister expressed to Shri Vaze that he had a target to accumulate Rs. 100 crores a month. For achieving the aforesaid target, the Hon’ble Home Minister told Shri Vaze that there are about 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai and if a sum of Rs. 2-3 lakhs each was collected from each of them, a monthly collection of Rs. 40-50 crores was achievable. The Hon’ble Home Minister added that the rest of the collection could be made from other sources," he wrote in massive 8-page letter.
Hitting back at Singh, Deshmukh tweeted that the ex-Mumbai police chief was leveling false allegations against him to save himself from action in the SUV case and the case related to the death of Mansukh Hiran.
But even as the issue threatens to shake the foundation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress, top leaders remained incommunicado.
The SUV case refers to the explosives-laden Scorpio that was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai last month. Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of the Scorpio, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on March 5.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)