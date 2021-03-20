Parambir Singh has made false allegations in order to save himself: Anil Deshmukh denies accusations in Sachin Vaze case

In a major development in the Sachin Vaze case, soon after ex-mumbai Police commissioner Parambir Singh accused Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of extortion, the minister hit back to the Singh's accusations saying that the former Commissioner of Police, Parambir Singh has made false allegations in order to save himself as the involvement of Sachin Waze in Mukesh Ambani and Mansukh Hiren’s case is becoming clearer from the investigation carried out so far and threads are leading to Mr. Singh.

Parambir Singh who sent a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray has made shocking revelations about the minister, Singh claimed that Deshmukh had directed suspended API Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month for him from bars restaurants, other establishments.

"The Hon’ble Home Minister expressed to Shri Vaze that he had a target to accumulate Rs. 100 crores a month. For achieving the aforesaid target, the Hon’ble Home Minister told Shri Vaze that there are about 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai and if a sum of Rs. 2-3 lakhs each was collected from each of them, a monthly collection of Rs. 40-50 crores was achievable. The Hon’ble Home Minister added that the rest of the collection could be made from other sources," he wrote.