Antilia bomb scare: Sachin Vaze, Mansukh Hiran seen meeting on the day Scorpio was 'stolen'

CCTV footage showed that suspended police officer Sachin Vaze and businessman Mansukh Hiran had met the day a Scorpio in Hiran's possession was `stolen', and Vaze later tried to destroy evidence against him, investigators claimed on Friday.

The same Scorpio was found with explosives near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house on February 25 and Vaze is at the centre of the probe being carried out by the National Investigation Agency in the matter.

According to NIA officials, Vaze, suspected to have played role in parking the SUV near Ambani's house, had used fake vehicle registration plates to conceal his movements.

Later he tried to destroy them by dumping them in creeks, but during the probe, two number plates were recovered, said an official.

Further, he tried to tamper with CCTV footage at the housing society in Thane where he lived and at some other places by obtaining Digital Video Recording so as to conceal his movements while committing the crime, the official added.

As per an official of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, which is probing Hiran's suspicious death, CCTV footage near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai showed Hiran and Vaze sitting in a Mercedes car for about 10 minutes on February 17.

The NIA later seized this same Mercedes after arresting Vaze, he said.

Hiran had claimed that on February 17 while he was heading for south Mumbai from his house in Thane, the steering of the Scorpio jammed, so he left it on Mulund-Airoli road and proceeded in a cab. The next day he found the SUV was missing, he said.

The ATS suspects that Hiran handed over the keys of Scorpio to Vaze, sources said.