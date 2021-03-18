Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh reveals the reason behind Param Bir Singh's transfer

The issue was discussed at length by NCP chief Sharad Pawar at his meeting with Uddhav Thackeray on Monday. “Pawar was quite furious over the leakage of information (call data records) to the Opposition. He was also angry with Singh for his mishandling (of the case),” said an MVA minister. “No police officer is greater than the establishment and if he tries to pose so, it is time he is shown the door,’” Pawar is reported to have told Thackeray. He had argued that Singh should be transferred immediately.

Another minister said, “There was unanimity among the MVA partners that Anil Deshmukh had no role in protecting Vaze. But there was consensus that Singh may have preferred not to act against Vaze and allowed events to take their course. That has gone against Singh.”