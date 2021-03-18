Param Bir Singh’s possible arrest forced govt's hand

Mumbai: In a pre-emptive move to save face in case the NIA investigation would have ultimately implicated Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and could have possibly resulted in his arrest, the MVA government seems to have decided to transfer Singh. The move was the outcome of a marathon meeting chaired by CM Uddhav Thackeray late on Tuesday night with Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, acting DGP Hemant Nagrale and Param Bir Singh.
“Without touching on the merits of the case, the MVA partners realised that the plan to park the gelatin sticksladen Scorpio near the Ambani residence was allegedly hatched by Vaze to create a scare. He was also becoming a super cop. However, the 19 gelatin sticks were not packed in explosives, so these were harmless. Thereafter, Vaze organised the Innova to provide a getaway vehicle for the Scorpio driver. The same Innova was later recovered from the city police transport division at Byculla,” said MVA sources.
Further, what was shocking was that a person wearing a PPE suit had arrived at the scene on February 25 and supervised the parked car. “However, neither did Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh step up surveillance near the Ambani residence nor did he find how the Innova was shifted to the transport division at Byculla. What was also shocking was that Singh spent twoand-a-half hours with Vaze when the BJP was hurling charges against the MVA government in and outside the state legislature. Singh kept mum about that meeting. Was that meeting to ‘feed’ Vaze and warn him not to reveal any details?” asked a senior minister.
He further noted that skeletons would tumble out of the cupboard were Vaze forced to speak out during the NIA probe. “In such a situation, if NIA were to arrest Singh for allegedly shielding Vaze and thereby partnering with him in the conspiracy, it would have further tarnished the image of the city police. Moreover, the state government would have cut a sorry figure. Therefore, the MVA partners decided to shunt out Singh,” he noted.
