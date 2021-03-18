Param Bir Singh’s possible arrest forced govt's hand

Further, what was shocking was that a person wearing a PPE suit had arrived at the scene on February 25 and supervised the parked car. “However, neither did Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh step up surveillance near the Ambani residence nor did he find how the Innova was shifted to the transport division at Byculla. What was also shocking was that Singh spent twoand-a-half hours with Vaze when the BJP was hurling charges against the MVA government in and outside the state legislature. Singh kept mum about that meeting. Was that meeting to ‘feed’ Vaze and warn him not to reveal any details?” asked a senior minister.

He further noted that skeletons would tumble out of the cupboard were Vaze forced to speak out during the NIA probe. “In such a situation, if NIA were to arrest Singh for allegedly shielding Vaze and thereby partnering with him in the conspiracy, it would have further tarnished the image of the city police. Moreover, the state government would have cut a sorry figure. Therefore, the MVA partners decided to shunt out Singh,” he noted.