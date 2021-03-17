Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh shunted out to repel BJP's attack

Singh’s removal was merely a formality as the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi members were unanimous on this issue, to avert further denting of the state government’s image.

“Singh seems to be in the know of the bomb scare or Sachin Vaze’s alleged involvement in placing the Innova near gelatin sticks-laden Scorpio outside the Ambani residence. Further, what has gone against Singh is that despite Vaze’s alleged extortion and his use of various cars with different numbers, he did not initiate any action. This was all happening when Singh was there and his continuation would not only have created problems for the city police force but also for the state government a senior MVA minister revealed to The Free Press Journal.

The decision to transfer Singh was taken after a series of meetings. On Monday, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, the architect of the MVA government, at an hour-long meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, made a strong case for Singh’s immediate removal, citing that he could not pose himself as bigger that the government.

On Tuesday, Thackeray met the ruling partners represented by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil (NCP) and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat (Congress). They reached an understanding that Singh should be transferred at the earliest, to repulse the BJP attack that the government was shielding him. The ruling partners also expressed serious concerns over the serious lapses in handling the bomb scare and the Hiran death case by Singh and his team.