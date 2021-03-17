Who is Hemant Nagarale? All you need to know about the newly appointed Mumbai Police Commissioner

Past records of Hemant Nagarale:

Officer Hemant served as SP and DIG in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from March 1998 to September 2002.

With big cases to his credit, the officer has handled high profile cases such as Ketan Parekh Scam, the Harshad Mehta scam involving Rs 400 crore to name a few.

The IPS officer played a vital role in the horrific 26/11 Mumbai Terror attacks as he cooperated in transporting those injured in the attacks to the hospital, he was serving as Navi Mumbai police commissioner then. The officer then went on to search for suspicious objects in the attacks and found an RDX bag. Multiple reports say that Nagrale removed the RDX bag with his hands to a safer place.

Nagrale was the joint commissioner of police-administration in Mumbai Police.

Meanhwhile today besides Hemant Nagarale, Mr Rajneesh Sheth was given the additional charge of the post of Director General of Police of Maharashtra.