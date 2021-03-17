Hemant Nagarale appointed as Mumbai Police Commissioner; Param Bir Singh transferred, posted as DG Home Guard

Param Bir Singh had met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's official residence 'Varsha' on Tuesday night, PTI reported.

Vaze, arrested by the NIA on March 13, was attached to the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai Police's crime branch till recently.

The NIA has so far recorded the statements of seven officials of the crime branch, including an assistant commissioner of police, in connection with the case related to the recovery of the vehicle with explosives near Ambani's house in Mumbai last month.

For the uninitiated, it was the review committee headed by Param Bir Singh that reinstated Sachin Vaze after 16 years despite a court order against the cop in the alleged Khwaja Yunus custodial death case. Also, after he was reinstated amid the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Vaze was directly reporting to Param Bir Singh.