'Mumbai Police is undergoing turmoil': Newly-appointed Commissioner Hemant Nagarale says 'will regain glory and pride'

In a major reshuffle in Mumbai Police, Commissioner Param Bir Singh has been transferred to Maharashtra’s Home Guard department, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced on Wednesday. Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Hemant Nagarale is the new Mumbai Police Commissioner, Deshmukh said.

Param Bir Singh's transfer comes in the wake of the arrest of Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) over its probe into the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence.

The decision came against the backdrop of the meeting between NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday. Earlier, Anil Deshmukh had said that appropriate action would be taken based on investigation agencies' findings in the Antilia bomb scare case.

Meanwhile, Hemant Nagarale took charge as the Commissioner of Mumbai Police on Wednesday evening. He admitted that Mumbai Police is undergoing turmoil "due to some bad instances that have occurred". However, he assured to regain its lost glory and pride.

"At present, the Mumbai Police is undergoing turmoil due to some bad instances that have occurred. I won't comment on the ongoing investigation. We will regain the glory and pride of Mumbai Police," Nagarale said. "We will act as per law and I will instruct all officers that they should perform their duties by the law," he added.