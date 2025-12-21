Shiv Sena Dominates Palghar Nagar Panchayat Elections, Wins 19 Of 30 Wards Amid Multi-Party Contest

Maharashtra DyCM EKnath Shinde | PTI Photo

Palghar, Maharashtra: The ward-wise results of the Palghar Nagar Panchayat elections have underlined the strong performance of the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), which emerged victorious in a majority of wards, securing firm control over the civic body.

Crucial Ward Wins Cement Party Dominance

In the Palghar Nagar Panchayat elections, the Shiv Sena emerged as the largest party by winning 19 of the 30 seats, while the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) secured three seats and the BJP won eight seats.

According to the official results declared by the District Election Office, Shiv Sena candidates won crucial wards across Palghar town, including Ward 1A, where Priyanka Rajendra Mhatre defeated BJP’s Vidisha Vinod Mali. The party continued its dominance in wards 3A, 4A, 4B, 5A, 5B, 6B, 7A, 9A, 9B, 10A, 10B, 12B, 13A, 13B, 14A, 14B, 15A and 15B, with several candidates securing comfortable margins.

BJP Wins Select Wards, UBT Faction Shows Limited Success

The BJP managed victories in select wards such as Wards 2A, 2B, 3B, 6A, 7B, 11A, 11B and 12A, indicating pockets of strong support. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction won in a few wards, including ward 1B, 8A and 8B, but failed to make significant inroads overall.

High-profile wins for Shiv Sena included Megha Vinay Aghav (Ward 9A), Amol Prakash Patil (Ward 9B), Dinesh Shivaji Gharat (Ward 14A), Rajendra Atmaram Patil (Ward 5A) and Gitanjali Harshal Mane (Ward 14B). Several closely contested wards saw margins of a few hundred votes, reflecting intense local-level competition.

Polling Conducted in Two Phases Under Tight Security

Election officials said polling was conducted in two phases on December 2 and December 20, and counting was completed under tight security arrangements. With the ward-wise results now final, the Shiv Sena’s numerical strength paved the way for Uttam Gharat’s election as council president.

The newly elected corporators are expected to assume office shortly, with focus shifting to the formation of committees and the execution of civic development works across Palghar.

Ward-wise Winners in Palghar Nagar Panchayat Elections 2025:

Ward 1A: Priyanka Rajendra Mhatre (Shiv Sena)

Ward 1B: Arif Usman Kaladiya (Shiv Sena - UBT)

Ward 2A: Mona Munna Mishra (BJP)

Ward 2B: Bharti Suraj Dhotre (BJP)

Ward 3A: Mahesh Pandurang Koti (Shiv Sena)

Ward 3B: Krupa Pravin More (BJP)

Ward 4A: Anand Janardan Raut (Shiv Sena)

Ward 4B: Priti Ramakant More (Shiv Sena)

Ward 5A: Rajendra Atmaram Patil (Shiv Sena)

Ward 5B: Pushpa Himmatlal Jain (Shiv Sena)

Ward 6A: Pragati Vishwanath Mhatre (BJP)

Ward 6B: Rais Mobin Khan (Shiv Sena)

Ward 7A: Jyoti Dipak Jadhav (Shiv Sena)

Ward 7B: Munaf Usman Meman (BJP)

Ward 8A: Radha Arvind Mankame (Shiv Sena - UBT)

Ward 8B: Rahul Prakash Patil (Shiv Sena – UBT)

Ward 9A: Megha Vinay Aghav (Shiv Sena)

Ward 9B: Amol Prakash Patil (Shiv Sena)

Ward 10A: Vibhuti Vipul Champanerkar (Shiv Sena)

Ward 10B: Nilamkumar Manohar Sankhe (Shiv Sena)

Ward 11A: Sonali Sagar Shinde (BJP)

Ward 11B: Bhavanand Shantaram Sankhe (BJP)

Ward 12A: Amish Subhash Pimpale (BJP)

Ward 12B: Ujjwala Kedar Kale (Shiv Sena)

Ward 13A: Chandrashekhar Gopinath Wade (Shiv Sena)

Ward 13B: Shilpa Amar Bajpai (Shiv Sena)

Ward 14A: Dinesh Shivaji Gharat (Shiv Sena)

Ward 14B: Gitanjali Harshal Mane (Shiv Sena)

Ward 15A: Madhuri Mohan Sapate (Shiv Sena)

Ward 15B: Jashwin Manoj Gharat (Shiv Sena)

