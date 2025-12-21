Shiv Sena UBT, Congress REACT As Mahayuti Dominates Maharashtra Civic Polls 2025, Calls It, 'Victory Of Power, Money & Corruption'

Mumbai: The opposition Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) on Sunday, December 21, reacted as trends showed Mahayuti dominating the municipal councils and nagar panchayats polls. The counting of votes for elections to the posts of president and members in 286 municipal councils and nagar panchayats is currently underway.

Senior Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve slammed the Mahayuti victory, calling it a 'victory of power, money, and corruption'. While speaking to news agency PTI, Danve said, “The way these three parties (Mahayuti) lured voters and attempted to distribute money has even come to light in the media. This victory is because of that.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut attributed the victory of Mahayuti to "tampering" of EVMs. He said the opposition couldn't withstand a "hailstorm" of money.

On the other hand, State Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal took an indirect swipe and congratulated the Election Commission for the assistance provided in connection with the ruling party.

"Heartfelt congratulations to the Election Commission for the assistance provided in connection with the ruling party. The Election Commission itself has undertaken the task of giving the ruling party the greatest credit in this entire process," he wrote on X.

As the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is poised for a landslide victory in the Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat elections across Maharashtra, with this, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also set to achieve a remarkable feat of emerging as the single largest party in the state, winning 129 municipal council seats so far. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took to X and said that so far, 129 BJP candidates have been elected as municipal presidents, a figure far higher than in the 2017 polls, when the BJP had secured 95 seats.

The civic elections, which were held in two phases on December 2 and December 20, were widely seen as a political litmus test ahead of bigger battles, with the results expected to give an early indication of the strength of the ruling Mahayuti and the Opposition MVA at the local level. Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also said the results should be seen as a clear indication of what lies ahead in the municipal corporation elections scheduled for January 15.

