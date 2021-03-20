BJP leaders slam Anil Deshmukh, MVA government over Parambir Singh's allegations in Sachin Vaze case, demand Home Minister's resignation

In a major development in the Sachin Vaze case, soon after ex-mumbai Police commissioner Parambir Singh accused Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of extortion, the opposition party members have slammed the Home Minister. Accusing Deshmukh of extortion and making shocking revelations in the case, the letter of frmer Mumbai Police commissioner has created an uproar in the politics of Maharashtra.
Attacking the Home Minister, various leaders like Devendra Fadnavis, Keshav Upadhyay, Ashish Shelar have slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for it's goof-ups being done in the case and has also demanded Anil Deshmukh's resignation.
Here's a look at the reactions of the political leaders over the shocking revelation
In his tweet, Girish Mahajan wrote, "Anil Deshmukh himself had asked Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore in ransom every month, a highly sensational allegation has been made in a letter by a high-ranking official like the Mumbai Police Commissioner". He also said, "There can be no more embarrassing thing than forcing the state police system to collect ransom, targeting."
On the other hand, BJP Maharashtra has demanded resignation of the Home Minister following the former Mumbai Police Commissioner's accusations of extortion.
Parambir Singh who sent a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray has made shocking revelations about the minister, Singh claimed that Deshmukh had directed suspended API Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month for him from bars restaurants, other establishments.
Meanwhile, Deshmukh on Thursday revealed the reason behind Param Bir Singh's transfer. He said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) are investigating the Antilia bomb scare case, in which Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze has been arrested. "Singh has been transferred so that investigation can be done without any obstruction," Deshmukh said.