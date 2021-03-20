Maharashtra HM Anil Deskhmukh denies Param Bir Singh's charges in Sachin Vaze case, to file defamation case against sacked Mumbai CP

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has strongly denied allegations levelled against him by the sacked Commissioner of Police of Mumbai Param Bir Singh saying that they are false and it is a conspiracy hatched by him to discredit me and the Mahavikas Aghadi government in self-defense. He will file a defamation case against Singh.
" I would like to draw your attention to the following important points. You will notice how Parambir Singh is lying, " said Deshmukh while putting up a brave front.
" Why was Parambir Singh sitting quietly for so many days after Sachin Waze was arrested? Why didn't he open his mouth at the same time? " he asks.
"After realizing that you will be removed from the post of Commissioner of Police tomorrow, March 17, Shri. On March 16, Parambir Singh called on ACP Shri. Patil was asked some questions from WhatsApp chat and got the answers he expected. It was part of a larger plot by Parambir Singh. Through this chat, Shri. Parambir Singh wanted to collect evidence systematically. While getting answers from this chat, Shri. You can see from his chat how impatient Parambir Singh was. Parambir Singh has been repeatedly asked by ACP Patil. What does this mean? " asks Deshmukh.
According to Deshmukh, On March 18, Parambir Singh tried to create evidence of a conversation on WhatsApp again on March 19 in order to save himself after I said that he had been removed from office due to some serious allegations against him during the Lokmat program.
"Everyone in the police department knows that Sachin Waze and ACP Sanjay Patil are very close to Param Bir Singh. Paramvir Singh took the decision to reinstate Vaze, who had been suspended for 16 years, in his own right, " notes Deshmukh.
"Parambir Singh's allegations are completely false. He should prove his allegations. I am filing a defamation suit against them, " reitetares Deshmukh. He adds Parambir Singh has made these false allegations to save himself.
"If Parambir Singh says that Sachin Waze met Parambir Singh in February and told him all this, then why didn't he tell him at the same time. Why are so many days quiet? After realizing that we could get into trouble in the explosives case, Parambir Singh has tried to blackmail the government by making such false allegations, " alleges Deshmukh.
This is a conspiracy hatched by Parambir Singh to derail the investigation into the explosives case and the suspicious death of Mansukh Hiren. The Chief Minister should conduct an impartial inquiry into the allegations made by Parambir Singh, says Deshmukh
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)