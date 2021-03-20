Maharashtra HM Anil Deskhmukh denies Param Bir Singh's charges in Sachin Vaze case, to file defamation case against sacked Mumbai CP

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has strongly denied allegations levelled against him by the sacked Commissioner of Police of Mumbai Param Bir Singh saying that they are false and it is a conspiracy hatched by him to discredit me and the Mahavikas Aghadi government in self-defense. He will file a defamation case against Singh.

" I would like to draw your attention to the following important points. You will notice how Parambir Singh is lying, " said Deshmukh while putting up a brave front.

" Why was Parambir Singh sitting quietly for so many days after Sachin Waze was arrested? Why didn't he open his mouth at the same time? " he asks.

"After realizing that you will be removed from the post of Commissioner of Police tomorrow, March 17, Shri. On March 16, Parambir Singh called on ACP Shri. Patil was asked some questions from WhatsApp chat and got the answers he expected. It was part of a larger plot by Parambir Singh. Through this chat, Shri. Parambir Singh wanted to collect evidence systematically. While getting answers from this chat, Shri. You can see from his chat how impatient Parambir Singh was. Parambir Singh has been repeatedly asked by ACP Patil. What does this mean? " asks Deshmukh.