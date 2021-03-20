'Is Mumbai run by criminals?': AAP demands sacking of Anil Deshmukh, Param Bir Singh

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday said that Mumbaikers are in a state of shock after former Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh accused Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of corruption, and demanded that both be sacked.

Singh was shunted earlier this week after the role of Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze was unearthed in the case of an explosives-laden Scorpio that was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai last month. Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was the owner of the Scorpio, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on March 5.

"We Mumbaikers are in a state of shock and demand that both Home Minster and Param Bir Singh be sacked and a judicial inquiry be ordered against this whole rotten system. We demand a Mumbai free of crime and free of criminal, especially those in uniform", said Preeti Sharma Menon, AAP's Mumbai Prabhari.