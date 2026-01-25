 Yungblud Flaunts Team India's Cricket Jersey During Emotional Mumbai Concert: Fans Call Him 'New Wicket Keeper' In Viral Video
Yungblud created a viral moment at Lollapalooza India 2026 in Mumbai when he proudly flaunted Team India’s cricket jersey during his debut performance on January 24. Stepping off stage to accept the jersey from a fan, he sent the crowd into a frenzy, with fans jokingly calling him “India’s new wicket keeper.”

Aanchal CUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 01:45 PM IST
article-image
Yungblud during Lollapalooza in Mumbai | Image Courtesy: Yungblud Army Instagram

Yungblud's first-ever performance in India turned into one of the most talked-about moments of Lollapalooza India 2026, and not just for the music. The British musician made his Mumbai debut on Saturday, January 24, at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, delivering a set that was raw, emotional and deeply personal, leaving fans with memories they won’t forget anytime soon.

Yungblud poses with Team India's iconic jersey

During his high-octane performance, Yungblud surprised the crowd by stepping off the stage and heading straight towards fans at the barricade. That’s when a concertgoer handed him India’s iconic blue cricket jersey. Without hesitation, the singer took it and proudly flaunted it for the cameras, sending the audience into a frenzy. In the now-viral clip, a fan called him, "India’s new wicket keeper," a line that instantly took over social media, with fans dubbing Yungblud the newest addition to Team India.

Check out the video below:

But the jersey moment was only part of an emotionally charged night. Yungblud paused during his set to speak directly to the crowd, visibly overwhelmed by the reception. “India, I absolutely love you. Every time I come here, the love feels unreal,” he said, soaking in the roar of thousands of voices. He followed it up with a promise that had fans cheering even louder: “I promise I’ll keep coming back – I want to be here every single year.”

The most powerful moment of the night came as he closed his set with a heartfelt tribute to rock legend Ozzy Osbourne. Performing a moving rendition of Changes, Yungblud brought a hush over the massive crowd, creating an intimate atmosphere despite the festival scale.

