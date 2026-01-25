Yungblud Flaunts Team India's Cricket Jersey During Emotional Mumbai Concert: Fans Call Him 'New Wicket Keeper' In Viral Video

Yungblud during Lollapalooza in Mumbai | Image Courtesy: Yungblud Army Instagram

Yungblud's first-ever performance in India turned into one of the most talked-about moments of Lollapalooza India 2026, and not just for the music. The British musician made his Mumbai debut on Saturday, January 24, at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, delivering a set that was raw, emotional and deeply personal, leaving fans with memories they won’t forget anytime soon.

Yungblud poses with Team India's iconic jersey

During his high-octane performance, Yungblud surprised the crowd by stepping off the stage and heading straight towards fans at the barricade. That’s when a concertgoer handed him India’s iconic blue cricket jersey. Without hesitation, the singer took it and proudly flaunted it for the cameras, sending the audience into a frenzy. In the now-viral clip, a fan called him, "India’s new wicket keeper," a line that instantly took over social media, with fans dubbing Yungblud the newest addition to Team India.

Check out the video below:

But the jersey moment was only part of an emotionally charged night. Yungblud paused during his set to speak directly to the crowd, visibly overwhelmed by the reception. “India, I absolutely love you. Every time I come here, the love feels unreal,” he said, soaking in the roar of thousands of voices. He followed it up with a promise that had fans cheering even louder: “I promise I’ll keep coming back – I want to be here every single year.”

The most powerful moment of the night came as he closed his set with a heartfelt tribute to rock legend Ozzy Osbourne. Performing a moving rendition of Changes, Yungblud brought a hush over the massive crowd, creating an intimate atmosphere despite the festival scale.