Bagheera In Bengal? A Rare Black Panthers Spotted Roaming Around The Forests Of Kurseong- Visuals Surface

The mist-covered forested hills of Kurseong, nestled in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal, have become the centre of widespread attention after visuals allegedly showing a black panther roaming freely surfaced online. Kursaeong, located in the lower Himalayan belt, is known for its dense forests, rolling tea gardens, and rich biodiversity.

These forested hills form a vital ecological corridor connecting the eastern Himalayas with the plains of North Bengal. The region’s thick vegetation, steep terrain, and minimal human disturbance in certain pockets make it a suitable habitat for elusive and nocturnal predators.

Black Panthers appeared in Kurseong

The black panthers roam the misty Kurseong hills of North Bengal. These elusive beauties are a rare and breathtaking sight in the wild. As soon as the video of Black Panther spotted in the Kurseong hills surfaced on social media, it was once again. It has taken the internet by storm. Before that, a black panther was captured on camera in the forests of Kurseong in early 2025 by an Indian Forest Service (IFS).

About Black Panther

Black panthers are not a separate species but melanistic variants of leopards, whose dark coloration helps them blend seamlessly into shadowy forest environments. Their rarity and secretive nature mean sightings are extremely uncommon, especially in daylight. Black Panther is strong, agile, with powerful jaws, and has sharp claws. They are found in dense forests and rely on their dark coat for camouflage.

About Kurseong hills

The Kurseong hills are often called the Land of White Orchids. These hills are blanketed with dense forests, tea gardens, and winding mountain roads, creating a unique blend of natural beauty and colonial-era charm. The forests of Kurseong are home to a wide range of flora and fauna, including leopards, barking deer, Himalayan birds, and rare plant species. Its thick vegetation and secluded terrain make it an important ecological zone in North Bengal.