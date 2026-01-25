'Tom Cruise In The Real World': A Young Man Climbs 101-Story Taipei Skyscraper With No Ropes Goes Viral; Take A Look!

A Young Man Climbs 101-Story Taipei Skyscraper |

A jaw-dropping video of a young man free-climbing an earthquake-proof skyscraper of steel and glass, a 101-storey skyscraper in Taipei, has taken social media by storm, leaving viewers stunned and breathless. After the video surfaced on social media, it was flooded with netizens' reactions. One netizen is calling him Tom Cruise himself. The climber scaled the towering building without any visible safety ropes or protective gear, drawing comparisons to the Hollywood star’s daredevil stunts in the Mission: Impossible franchise. Here's to everything to know about the daredevil man and his motive behind it.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A man climbed a 101-storey skyscraper with no rope

A video has taken the internet by storm, the clip shows the man calmly ascending the exterior of the iconic Taipei 101, gripping narrow ledges and glass panels thousands of feet above the ground. What makes the feat even more unsettling is his composure, no panic, no rush, and just calculated movements and absolute focus. The man who has performed such an impossible activity is an American young man named Alex Honnold, who has achieved several free solo climbs without any ropes or safety. He added one more extraordinary milestone on January 25, when he climbed one of the tallest skyscrapers in the world.

Alex climbed in rainy weather conditions in just one hour

Climbing such a tall building without safety measures is death itself. But Daredevil Alex has the courage to do that. Things became ultra challenging when Alex faced rainy conditions, which, of course, made the ascent unsafe, even for a climber as talented and experienced as Alex. But, despite all this, Alex got underway on Sunday and scaled the skyscraper in an unbelievable time of just one hour, 31 minutes, and 40 seconds.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Netizens reactions

Social media platforms like X were flooded with reactions ranging from awe and admiration to sheer disbelief.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Many users praised the climber’s physical strength, mental control, and courage, calling the stunt “cinematic” and “straight out of an action movie.” Others, however, raised serious concerns about safety, pointing out the extreme risks involved.

One netizen recalled Tom Cruise and commented, "Tom Cruise in the real world."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

By seeing the man performing the impossible stunt, another netizen named ... wrote that, "Is it the next part in the Mission: Impossible franchise?"