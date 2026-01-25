 Understanding Sexual Health: Common Concerns On First Sex, Masturbation & Premarital Intimacy
Newlyweds often face pain and light bleeding during first intercourse due to hymen stretching, which is normal and heals with gentle, slow intimacy. Masturbation, even daily at older ages, is a healthy expression of self-love. Premarital sex carries pregnancy risks; partners should build trust, communicate, and use protection if choosing to engage.

Dr Hetal GosaliaUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 02:43 PM IST
article-image
Understanding Sexual Health: Common Concerns On First Sex, Masturbation & Premarital Intimacy | File Pic (Representative Image)

Soon after intercourse, I notice blood drops in my vagina. Is this normal? I am 24 years old and newly married. BM, Thane

Initial sex in newlyweds can be tricky, scary, confusing. At the same time, the thought of having first penovaginal sex is very exciting. Both male and female energies are pounding to be one. Hormones of love and excitement gush and every cell of the body is awaiting an orgasmic response. Many women build up fear and anxiety with the thought of pain and hymen tear. The first sex turns out to be painful and not pleasuresome.

The external vaginal opening is partially covered by a delicate, thin, elastic, membrane called the hymen, which is generally considered as the mark of virginity, but the fact lies that it has nothing to do with virginity. There is always a small opening in the hymen through which menstrual blood flows.

When penis is inserted by force, the tissues in vagina and hymen are stretched leading to little bleeding. Do not worry. Prevent sexual intercourse for a few days as it may cause pain and hurt. Let it heal naturally. Just take care that the next few attempts should be slow and enjoyable. If penis is inserted slowly and gently after a good amount of foreplay you will not bleed.

I am a 63-year-old spinster. Lately, I am masturbating often daily. Is this healthy? VK, Navi Mumbai

Yes, it’s normal. Masturbation is an authentic expression of life with self, where one loves their own body accepting its sexuality. It’s like diving in an ocean of self-love. There is an upsurge of happy hormones, which takes one out of time and space momentarily. Thus, it leads to a feeling of self-satisfaction.

I am a 26-year-old working woman. I am engaged to be married. It will be an arranged marriage. My fiancé insists on premarital sex. Is it advisable? TRV, Bhandup

Pre-marriage phase helps in grounding your relationship and making the bond stronger. Sex has its own risk of pregnancy. Take necessary protection, if at all you get into it. Wise is to spend quality time together. Learn about individual patterns, likes and dislikes thereby developing trust and respect for each other.

Dr Hetal Gosalia, Samadhan Health Studio. Queries may be sent to fpj.sexmatters@gmail.com

