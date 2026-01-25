Viva Mexico! Be Prepared For A Mexican Fiesta At Mezcalita In Bandra

Mezcalita |

Mumbaikars, you don't need to travel to Mexico to have their fish tacos. Just hail a cab and head to Bandra to dine at the newly-opened eatery, Mezcalita.

The eye-popping decor, colourful ambience, party vibes and dangerously spicy food scream Mexico even from a distance. The exteriors are painted in red and blue. Red radiates warmth and breathes new life into the easy-going streets of Bandra's Pali Hill. The cobalt blue windows will remind you of Mexico's best-kept secret, its beaches.

The red decor. In Mexico, red is more than just a colour, it's a symbol of life, love, and pride. |

Mezcalita has been named after the margarita’s cooler cousin that goes by the same name, and you can expect the vibes of a high-energy cantina (bar). There's little of Mexico everywhere at Mezcalita... dreamy artisanal tiles on table tops, colourful marias (dolls) with braided plaits, papel picado garlands on the ceiling, cactus plants adorning the windows, and an archway inspired by floating boats.

Tacos and Toasty Tortas served with French Fries |

Mexicans take their food very seriously, and so does the team here! Name it, and you'll find it on the menu — from Mexico's favourite dip, guacamole, to popular snacks like quesadilla, burrito, fajitas, nachos, and tortillas, be prepared for a taste of things that are authentic to the land of ancient ruins and dazzling beaches.



Expect a full-blown Mexican fiesta with the team all set to prove that Mexican food is more than just tequila and tacos.

(From left to right): Aqua Fresca, Verde Fizz and Black Rice De Horchata. |

The mocktails and cocktails are meant to take you on a wild Mexican ride with their unusual pairings. The non-alcoholic Verde Fizz combines the bitter grapefruit, minty basil, and tangy green apple with soda. Aqua Fresca is refreshingly sweet with watermelon, cinnamon and soda.



Black Rice De Horchata is a must-have. Opt for the regular one with rice, cinnamon, cardamom, condensed milk and almond, or the 'Dirty' version with a shot of espresso for an added caffeine kick.



Jimador promises a tropical twist with gold tequila, pandan, shredded coconut, caramel, coconut liqueur, almond and lime. Served in a coconut husk, the irresistibly sweet, rich, creamy concoction comes with a piece of bounty placed on a pandan leaf. Aguameil is sweet, smoky, and gets its fierceness from Mexico's popular Ancho peppers.

(Left) Jimador and (right) Aguameil. |

Unapologetically Mexican Food



Roll up your sleeves, and be prepared to dig into a spread that is messy (because who eats tacos with a fork or a spoon) and spicy — you can feel the heat and love in every bite. Eating here almost feels like taking a guided food tour across Mexico. The taste is unfamiliar yet enjoyable, and the flavours will draw you in.



Begin with Mexico's national dish: Tacos. The star of the dish is the freshly rolled, hand-pressed tortilla that can be enjoyed in three options: fresh-pressed masa, flour or the good old classic hard shell. The fillings are exceptional, especially the vegetarian offerings like Barbacoa Jackfruit that almost tastes like tender meat.



Baja Fish with Chipotle mayo, avocado hummus, cherry tomatoes, jalapeno and a crunchy onion-cabbage salad in a soft flour tortilla is big on flavours that are beautifully balanced along with the heat and acidity. There's only one taco per serving, so that guests can try out more varieties.

Nachos |

The Guacamole De Mezcalita, their signature guac, is done the traditional way and presented with a side of tortilla that can be dipped into the cheesy, gooey sauce and enjoyed.



Deadly Spicy Habanero truly lives up to its name, and try it out only if you can handle the heat. Interestingly, you can actually choose your protein (mushroom, cottage cheese, chicken or prawn), which will be tossed in the fiery habanero sauce, and served alongside onions, red and green peppers. It is served with pineapple chunks to help cut through the intense heat.



The soft, folded, cheesy Quesadilla is comforting, homely and completely satisfying. The juicy, charred Street Cart Corn is slathered with cheese and served on a skewer, almost like a savoury popsicle. The crunchy Tostadas or open-faced sandwich come with delicious toppings, and we dare you to eat it elegantly with zero spillage.

Cheesy Quesadilla and spicy Habanero |

Toasty Tortas (Mexico's street-side sandwiches) are loaded with all things good, and pack a big flavour punch. The oval bread (Telera) is made in-house and is crisp on the outside, soft on the inside. The Pulled Pork Torta and Al Pastor Chicken Torta outdid their vegetarian versions, and it does feel like having a meaty, juicy, delicious sandwich with fries on the side.



The meal had to conclude with the light golden, crunchy deep-fried Churros dusted with sugar and cinnamon powder. The fried dough is served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce.

You can also end with a shot of mezcal, which is great for digestion. Remember to sprinkle salt on a piece of lime and bite into it before taking a sip, to bring out the mezcal's smokiness.

Churros with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce and a dip. |

Where: 320, Madhu Milan Building Dr Ambedkar Road, Pali Hill Rd, Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400051

Cost for two: ₹4,000 with drinks (approx.)