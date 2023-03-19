World Sparrow Day 2023: Date, theme & ways to mark the day

World Sparrow Day |

On March 20 every year, World Sparrow Day is celebrated to raise awareness and protect the common house sparrows, which are not so commonly seen now due to increasing noise pollution. The special day is an initiative started by the Nature Forever Society of India along with the Eco-Sys Action Foundation of France.

The Society was started by a dedicated conservationist Mohammed Dilawar. He was named by Time as one of the "Heroes of the Environment" in 2008.

On World Sparrow Day, let's encourage the young nature enthusiasts among us to love the birds and take care of them especially when the harsh summer season is knocking on our door and the birds need cool shades and water just like humans.

Theme of World Sparrow Day 2023:

The theme for World Sparrows Day this year is "I Love Sparrows." These words highlight the importance of cherishing and protecting these small but mighty birds by providing them with love and care.

Significance of World Sparrow Day

World Sparrow Day is celebrated to protect and conserve the bird which is now on the verge of extinction. The day also aims to bring together people who share their love for sparrows and admire the beauty. House sparrows were a common sight and were easily found in the backyard of our houses. But over the last few years, as we lost touch with nature and biodiversity, it became a difficult task to spot the common house sparrows in the city.

How to celebrate World Sparrow Day:

How to celebrate the day? If you spot the bird on World Sparrow Day, offer some food and water to it and strictly avoid using digital gadgets there as it is claimed that doing so can be harmful to sparrows.

Developing sparrow-friendly habits: It's never too late to learn. Alongside teaching our kids to keep a bowl of water and grains in the balcony for sparrows to feed on, we can also do things to have more greenery, which will encourage sparrows to visit us more often.

Make sparrow posters: Draw posters and paintings on sparrows and other birds that visit your balcony often. This helps develop awareness on the birds.

Go for a sparrow walk with kids: Since it's a Saturday, go for a local sparrow walk early morning. Don't forget to take binoculars and cameras.