In Pics: Stunning clicks of the migratory bird on 'Buzzards' Day

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 13, 2023
What's the special day on March 15? It's Buzzards Day, an occasion to know and celebrate the existence of the migratory bird.
(Trigger Warning: The story contains bird images inappropriate for Ornithophobics)
Take a look at some stunning visuals of buzzards, a species of vulture protected under the US Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918.
Every year on this day, reportdly since 1957, the buzzards are welcomed back to the Hinckley Reservation.
Did you know? Buzzards build their own nest, and they have a curious habit of decorating it with fresh green foliage.
However, spotting them in a deserted night might give you chills, isn't it?
So, this Buzzards Day, take some time to birdwatch and explore these flyers.
Happy Buzzards Day!