ON CAMERA: Bird collides with plane just before landing, disturbing video goes viral | Viral video

A video that's doing rounds on the internet shows a plane bird deadly crashing into a plane and leaving the view in all blood. The disturbing visuals shot from the pilot's cabin capture the rare moment of the bird colliding with the aircraft. The old video was reshared on social media and has gone viral again. (Video contains disturbing visuals) WATCH:

Birdstrike caught on tape from the flight deck. pic.twitter.com/K8H4bwKqPt — Aviation (@ilove_aviation) January 17, 2023

In the video, we can hear a pilot announcing the plane's landing. Seconds after his words, a bird hits the front screen and leaves one side of the display splashed with blood. Thus, the pilots later resort to the other side of the display to land.

In 2021, the footage was shared on Facebook and left viewers stunned. Now that the video has resurfaced on social media, the chilling visuals don't fail to shock people while witnessing the rare and disturbing moment.