WATCH: Bengaluru traffic cop climbs 30 feet hoarding frame to rescue a bird; viral video

Bengaluru: In a heartwarming video, an elderly traffic cop risked his own life to rescue a bird stuck at 30 feet high hoarding. The video of his selfless act is going viral on social media.
The cop in question was identified as Suresh HS.
In the viral video, Suresh is seen climbing the 30 feet high hoarding frame to rescue a bird stuck between the metal rods of the hoarding. He climbs all the way and frees the bird.
Suresh's kind, brave and selfless act has attracted alot of praises from people on social media.
