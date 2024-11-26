Winter Joint Pain: Learn Causes, Symptoms And Prevention Tips

Canva

Winter brings cold weather and cosy moments, but for many, it also means stiff and achy joints. Joint pain during the colder months is a common complaint, especially among those with arthritis or other joint conditions. Keep reading as we understand the causes, and learning how to manage it can help keep you comfortable throughout the season.

What causes joint pain during winter?

From the weather conditions to individual lifestyle, there are several reasons why winter pain appears. Joint pain in winter can happen for the below reasons:

Cold weather effects

During winter, low temperatures can cause muscles and tissues around the joints to stiffen, reducing mobility and increasing discomfort, which can lead to joint issues.

Barometric pressure changes

A drop in atmospheric pressure during cold weather can lead to swelling in the joints and cause more pain.

Low activity levels

During winter, many are too lazy to work out and engage in physical movement. This lack of activity can cause stiffness and weaken the muscles that support the joints.

Dehydration

People tend to drink less water in winter, which can reduce the lubrication in joints, making them less flexible and prone to joint pain.

Stiffness

Difficulty in moving joints, especially in the morning or after prolonged inactivity, can be a sign of joint issues during winter.

Swelling

Inflammation around the joints, making them appear puffy or tender, may be a symptom of joint pain.

Persistent pain

One of the major signs of joint pain is aching and persistent discomfort around the muscle area.

Limited range of motion

When you find it difficult to perform everyday activities like bending, stretching, or lifting, it indicates you may have joint problems.

While joint pain in winter can be uncomfortable, you can take steps to minimise its impact:

Stay active

Regular exercise improves blood flow, strengthens muscles, and keeps joints flexible. You can include activities like yoga, walking, or swimming to keep your joints and muscles active.

Keep warm

As the winter season brings breezy weather and harsh climate conditions, dress in layers, wear gloves and use heating pads to keep your joints warm. Warm baths can also provide some relief.

Hydrate well

Hydration is very essential, so drink plenty of water to keep joints lubricated and tissues hydrated in this cold month.

Eat a balanced diet

Your joint muscles need nutrients and healthy proteins to stay fit within. For this, include anti-inflammatory foods like fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids, nuts, fruits, and vegetables to promote joint health.

Maintain a healthy weight

Extra body weight adds stress to your joints, especially in the knees and hips. So, to prevent joint issues, manage healthy body weight by working out and having a balanced and nutritionally rich diet.

Stretch regularly

Quick morning stretching exercises or gentle stretches in between the day can reduce stiffness and improve flexibility, which in turn may lower the risk of joint pain.

When to seek medical advice?

If your joint pain becomes severe, persists for long periods, or is along with redness and swelling, consult a healthcare professional. These could be signs of an underlying condition requiring medical attention.

By taking proactive measures and staying mindful of your joint health, you can enjoy the winter season without being sidelined by joint pain.