7 Quick And Cosy Winter Breakfasts For Busy Morning

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | November 25, 2024
Winter mornings can be chilly and hectic, but a warm and healthy breakfast can make all the difference. Here are seven easy and cosy breakfast ideas for the breezy season:
All images from Canva
A warm bowl of oatmeal topped with fruits, nuts, and honey is a hearty and easy option. You can make it in minutes and customise it with your favourite toppings
A cup of masala chai paired with biscuits or crackers is a classic and effortless Indian breakfast, staple choice of many during winter
Cinnamon French toast is quick to make with slices of bread dipped in an egg-cinnamon mixture, fried golden, and served with maple syrup or fruit.
Toast a slice of whole-grain bread, top with mashed avocado, and add a sunny-side-up or scrambled egg for a quick and satisfying meal
Scramble eggs with a handful of spinach for a protein-packed breakfast that only takes a few minutes to make
Mix oats with milk, a little cinnamon, and chopped apples, and let them sit overnight. In the morning, you’ll have a sweet and creamy breakfast on the go
Make chia pudding by soaking chia seeds overnight in milk or almond milk. In the morning, top with fresh fruits or granola for a filling and healthy breakfast
