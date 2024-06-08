7 Budget-Friendly, Quick & Tasty Breakfast Ideas For Busy Mornings

By: Harshita Rawat | June 08, 2024
Looking for nutritious breakfast options that won't break the bank or take up too much time? Look no further! Here is a list of 7 delicious breakfast ideas perfect for those hectic mornings when you're on a tight budget and in a rush.
1. Roasted Vegetables Roasted vegetables can be prepared in advance and stored in the fridge. They can be added to omelets, breakfast burritos, or simply enjoyed on their own with a side of whole grain toast for a nutritious and filling breakfast.
2. Soup and Sandwich Prepare a batch of soup over the weekend and portion it out for easy grab-and-go breakfasts during the week. Pair it with a simple sandwich made with whole grain bread, protein-rich fillings plenty of veggies.
3. Pasta and Noodles Cooked whole grain pasta or millet noodles can be quickly reheated with some sauce and vegetables for a hearty breakfast option. Try making a simple pasta salad with leftover vegetables for a refreshing morning meal.
4. Malai Bread Malai bread, a creamy and indulgent Indian bread, can be a comforting breakfast option. Pair it with a cup of tea or coffee for a satisfying start to the day. You can also add some fruit or yogurt on the side for added nutrition.
5. Leftover Chapati Rolls Use leftover chapatis to make quick and easy rolls filled with your favorite ingredients like vegetables, paneer, or beans. They're portable and can be eaten on the go, making them perfect for busy mornings.
6. Dahi Rice Add a pinch of salt and any desired seasonings, such as roasted cumin powder or black pepper to the leftover rice. Serve in a bowl and garnish with chopped coriander leaves, making it a refreshing breakfast.
7. Roti ka Poha Leftover rotis are crumbled and then sautéed with onions, tomatoes, and spices like turmeric, cumin, and chili powder. Turning it into a satisfying meal that can be prepared in just a few minutes, making it ideal for busy mornings
