7 No-Equipments Morning Exercises For Your Winter Fitness Routine

By: Rahul M | November 25, 2024
Stay active this winter with easy, no-equipment exercises that can be done right at home! These quick seven workouts are perfect for chilly mornings, helping you stay warm, energised and fit
All images from Canva
Jumping Jacks: It is a great warm-up exercise to improve your blood flow and boost body temperature, perfect for chilly mornings
Surya Namaskar: This yoga sequence stretches your body and strengthens muscles, providing a gentle yet stimulating start to the day
Bodyweight Squats: This workout builds strength and activates your lower body with squats, an excellent indoor-friendly exercise to do during winter
Push-Ups: Warm up your upper body and boost your strength in the morning with this classic bodyweight activity
High Knees: It is a cardio-intensive exercise that boosts your heart rate and helps keep you warm during the cold season
Plank: Strengthen your core and improve stability with planks. Try side planks or plank shoulder taps for variety in your winter workout routine
Lunges: It is best for improving balance and toning your legs. Lunges can be easily incorporated in your fitness regime
