6 Best Pre-Workout Foods To Consume On Your Weight Loss Journey

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 20, 2024

Here are 6 great pre-workout foods to fuel your exercise while supporting your weight loss journey

All images from Canva

Bananas are a quick source of natural sugars, simple carbs, and potassium to energize your workout

Greek Yogurt with Berries are Packed with protein and antioxidants, this combo keeps you full and boosts recovery

Apple with Peanut Butter combines natural sugars and healthy fats for sustained energy

Boiled Egg Whites are High in protein and low in fat, perfect for muscle repair and energy

Handful of Almonds are a quick, portable snack with healthy fats and protein for energy.

Oats are a slow-digesting carb that provides long-lasting energy without spiking blood sugar.

Thanks For Reading!

