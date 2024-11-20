6 Benefits Of Amla (Gooseberry) For Hair & Skin During Winters

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 20, 2024

Amla, or Indian gooseberry, is considered a superfood due to its exceptional nutrient content and numerous health benefits

Amla is one of the richest natural sources of Vitamin C, boosting immunity, promoting collagen production, and improving skin and hair health

It strengthens hair follicles, reduces hair fall, prevents premature greying, and promotes hair growth

Amla hydrates, brightens, and firms the skin, reducing dryness and pigmentation

Amla enhances metabolism, helping in weight loss and maintaining healthy body weight

Amla helps control blood sugar by improving insulin sensitivity

It contains potent antioxidants that fight free radicals, reducing signs of aging and lowering the risk of chronic diseases

