6 Reasons Why You Should Not Eat Curd At Night

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 18, 2024
Curd is known for its amazing probiotic properties that strengthens your gut and helps your digestive track. But it is better to avoid curd at night. Here's why
Curd is heavy to digest and can sometimes slow down digestion, especially at night when metabolic activity decreases. This might lead to bloating or indigestion in some people
According to Ayurveda, curd has a cooling nature and may increase mucus production. This can aggravate conditions like colds, coughs, or sinus infections
Fermented foods like curd can sometimes cause acidity or heartburn in people with sensitive stomachs
Curd, particularly full-fat varieties, contains calories and fat. Eating it at night when physical activity is minimal might contribute to weight gain over time
Ayurveda suggests that eating curd at night aggravates the Kapha dosha, which can lead to symptoms like lethargy, congestion, and a weakened immune system
For some people, curd can cause slight discomfort or digestive disturbance, leading to disrupted sleep patterns
