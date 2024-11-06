Master Time Management With These 6 Effective Tips

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 06, 2024
In the humdrum of life, if you find it difficult to manage your time effectively, here are tips that might help you segregate your time wisely
Divide you day into 1-hour blocks and track energy and focus. Identify peak performance hours after 2 weeks. This will help you prioratise your tasks into peak hours
Quit multi-tasking. Get things done, one thing at time. This will help focus better and increase productivity
Instead of leaving your hardest task for later, start your day with it in the morning. This will help you save a lot more time than you think
Use the Pomodoro technique. Work for 25 minutes and take a quick 5 minute break. After 3 pomodoro, take a longer break of 15-40 minutes. This will help you stay physically active and prevent more sitting
Learn to delegate tasks. You do not have to it all. Assign it to someone who can do it 70% as well as you
Try different methods of time management until you find what works for you. Creating a deadline for every task also helps you with time management
