Winter Skin Care: A complete guide to building a perfect vegan beauty routine

We all love winter don’t we? But along with it comes dry and crusty skin. There is nothing pretty about flaky skin that is craving for much needed hydration. Without a doubt most of us are getting eco-conscious and jumping onto the vegan and cruelty free bandwagon for food as well as beauty regime be it skin care or makeup. Karishma M Sanghi, founder of a vegan beauty brand Forest Trove shares five beauty diets just like your everyday meal to follow this winter to build a healthy beauty routine.

Let’s protect our skin with vegan skincare:

There is an amazing product which is vegan, cruelty and paraben free, made with natural fruit extracts – Forest Trove Lip and cheek tint balm (We have personally used it and highly recommend for those struggle with chapped lips). They have fruity variants in Macadamia nut and almond, orange and tangerine. These gorgeous tint balms add the perfect hydration to our lips and cheeks and give that subtle tinge for everyday use. The tint balm keeps our skin hydrated for a good six – eight hours.

Modify skin care regime during winters:

There are so many to choose from nowadays, one may not know which one to go with. Using a light weight face wash which is light on the skin as well as maintains the ph balance of the skin is super essential. Stay away from alcohol and fragrances as this will help the skin retains its natural oils. Instead, choose oils and creams for your skin care routine and consider applying a moisturiser on top of your toner if the latter is causing dryness.

Usage of bath salts:

Himalayan pink salt and lavender can help to restore tired and sluggish skin. Enjoy your good night’s sleep this winter.

Applying sunscreen:

Apply a sunscreen even on cold winter days, more than 70 % of the sun’s harmful rays can permeate clouds and cause damage. Before stepping out go for a water resistant, 30 SPF sunscreen which would be perfect for your skin.

Invest in transparent brands:

Go for labels that are transparent in their policies, you will know by now which brands to replace and go for the ethical skincare brands.