7 essential oils to include in your winter care to keep your skin healthy

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 11, 2022
Winter can be quite tough to deal with, especially when it comes to our skin. As much as we love to get cozy under the blanket with our favourite hot chocolate, it is essential to keep our skin barrier strong to prepare our skin right for the winter season. Here's your guide to a few essential bath and body oils to practice preparing your skin for the harsh winters
Rose and Geranium Bath Oil: is a luxurious way to pamper your skin and replenish it with essential nutrients and moisturisers. Rose oil is highly regenerative and ashwagadha- which is very stimulating, nourishes and hydrates the skin
Sandal & Vanilla Bath Oil: Creamy and elegant, it is a natural aphrodisiac that can help sharpen memories. Vanilla & Sandalwood has an array of antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that promote smoother skin and neutralise emotional stress
Almond Cold Pressed Oil: Almond oil makes an excellent moisturiser for both the skin and hair, and it may even help prevent stretch marks and protect your skin from sun damage
Black Pepper & Cinnamon Body Oil: Anti-ageing, high in antioxidants, Black Pepper Oil fights the free radicals that can harm your skin and cause signs of premature ageing, to leave your skin looking more youthful than ever
Jasmine and Sandalwood Body Oil: A lush, alluring blend of floral and wood tones that creates a relaxed, romantic ambience. Restore inner calm by simply putting a few drops into an oil burner, or into a bathtub filled with hot water for an aromatic, relaxing soak.
Patchouli and Ylang Ylang Body Oil: It calms and refreshes your mind, body, and soul and reduces stress, and relaxes the body. It is rich in antifungal, and Anti-inflammatory properties, which help to remove toxins from the body and boosts the skin. It is suitable for all skin types
Ginger and Bergamot Body Oil: Applied to post-blemish marks, bergamot oil works to stimulate skin cell renewal, redistributing skin pigments for an even and toned complexion. What's more, bergamot has naturally powerful antibacterial and antimicrobial properties, making it an effective tonic for live blemishes and bacterial induced pore clogging