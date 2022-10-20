Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra rank first and second in Asian influencers' earnings per Instagram post

Instagram has at least 1.4 billion users thus providing an excellent platform for brands to promote their products and services. People are inspired more when these are promoted by their favourite influencers as they have millions of followers on the social media platform. Influencers promote the products and gain a good amount of money.
The engagement or the number of followers who like and comment on each published post is also considered while determining an amount charged per post.
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli | sourced
India’s very own Virat Kohli, the former Indian cricket team captain, is ranked as the first-highest-earning celebrity on Instagram and the third-highest-earning celebrity with an estimated earning of $36.7 million purely through Instagram sponsorships in 2021.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra | sourced
The only Bollywood actress, global icon and most talked Indian celebrity Priyanka Chopra Jonas endorses multiple brands like Bumble, Appy Fizz, Schmitten Luxury Chocolates and so on. Her earning per Instagram post is $423k and she is the second Asian Indian influencer with the highest earnings per Instagram post.
Lee Minho
Lee Minho | sourced
South Korean actor, singer and model Lee Minho gained widespread fame worldwide with his role as Gu Jun-pyo in Boys Over Flowers. Lee became the first Korean celebrity to have a wax figure made in his image at Madame Tussauds. The celebrity earns millions through product endorsements and he charges $187k per Instagram post; third highest paid Asian Influencer per Instagram Post.
Raditya Dika
Raditya Dika | sourced
Indonesian author, actor, movie director, and social media personality, Raditya Dika has written six national bestselling books and starred as the main characters in a few movies based on the title of the books he wrote. He earns $122k from a single Instagram post.
Davika Hoorne
Davika Hoorne | sourced
Davika Hoorne also known as Mai, a Thai actress and model, rose to fame from her films; 'Heart Attack' and 'Suddenly Twenty'. She is a spokesperson for famous brand, L'Oréal. She earns $104k per Instagram post.
Song Hyeko
Song Hyeko | sourced
Song Hyeko, a South Korean actress, gained international popularity through her leading roles in Korean television dramas like Autumn in My Heart, All In, Full House and so on. She earns $83k per Instagram post.
Iqbal Ramadhan
Iqbal Ramadhan | sourced
An Indonesian actor and singer, Iqbaal Ramadhan is best known as an ex-member of the Indonesian boy band CJR, and for his leading role in Dilan 1990. He earns $55k per Instagram post.
Jay Chou
Jay Chou | sourced
Jay Chou is a Taiwanese singer, rapper, actor, and television personality. He earns $46k per Instagram post.
Araya Alberta Hargate
Araya Alberta Hargate | sourced
Thai actress, model, host, and TV personality, Araya Alberta Hargate also better known as Chompoo. Her most notable achievement is her role in Doksom Sithong. She earns $45k per Instagram post.
JJ Lin
JJ Lin | sourced
Singaporean singer and actor, Wayne Lin Junjie, better known by his stage name JJ Lin launched his musical career by releasing his debut album Music Voyager. She earns $30k per Instagram post.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)