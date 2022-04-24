Not Your Mainstream Watch: Here's what makes the Thai drama TharnType, a queer love story, a must watch

A traumatic molestation incident in childhood makes Type Thiwat (Kanawut Traipipattanapong) weary of men in general. Over the years he has turned his hatred towards his molestor into a hatred for even members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

As he enters college with the hopes of making new friends and letting go of his past, Tharn Kirigun (Suppasit Jongcheveevat) enters his life. Tharn, who is Type's roommate, is openly gay and fails to understand Tharn's hostility towards him. Type is more determined to throw his new roommate out of the dorm rather than focussing on his college life. He goes out of the way to make Tharn's life miserable, but fails.

Meanwhile, Tharn is rigid about getting Type to change his views about the LGBTQIA+ community. But, what happens when both are forced to accept the fact that neither is leaving the room? What would spending more time with each other and entering each other's personal space entail? Love starts thawing at hatred, turning enemies into friends and then something more. This is not just an ordinary high school drama. Through Type's character the makers have touched up a sensitive topic of sexual identity crisis, which many youngsters these days seem to experience.

While the first season focusses on the blossoming love between Type and Tharn, the second season takes us through their adult lives. Both are now working individuals, happily in love with plans for a bright future together. Both instead of things getting easier for them, complications keep arising threatening to pull the two lovers apart. Though life cannot always be sunshine and rainbows, Type and Tharn learn to lean on each other for strength to overcome problems. But, will it be a happy ending for them? We ain't giving spoilers!

Where to watch: Viki Rakuten

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 11:51 AM IST