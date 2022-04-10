Not Your Mainstream Watch: Here's why Ji Chang-wook's Healer is a must watch

Fab chemistry, good performances — that's what makes Healer, starring South Korea's popular actors Ji Chang-wook and Park Min-young, a must-watch for every K-drama addict. The drama has a perfect mix of romance, suspense and action, which will keep you hooked till the end.

The drama opens with Healer (Chang-wook), real name Seo Jung-hu, working as an illegal 'night courier'. You want your work to be done through not-so-legitimate means, he's your guy, the best in the business. But, he has a rule — he doesn't kill. He has superb fighting skills and is armed with the latest tech, receiving backhand help from an intelligent hacker and a former detective, Jo Min-ja (Kim Mi-kyung). One of his assignments from a regular client, Kim Mun-ho (Yoo Ji-tae), a popular reporter, leads to Chae Young-shin (Min-young), a young reporter. As their paths intertwine and love blossoms between Jung-shu and Young-shin, secrets from the past threaten to destroy the happy life they both are hoping for. The secret is about their biological parents — five best friends who broke apart due to a betrayal. To survive, they need to beat the powerful people who are after them at their own game. But, what will winning cost them? Will they be able to hold on to their love or will it be the endgame for them? The supporting cast and the amazing soundtrack (don't miss Eternal Love) make it a truly amazing watch.

Where to watch: Netflix

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 07:00 AM IST