Not Your Mainstream Watch: From 'Something in the Rain' to 'Memories of the Alhambra', must-watch K-dramas starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin

South Korea's power couple, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are finally married. The actors, who have worked in the movie, The Negotiation, and the hit drama, Crash Landing on You, tied the knot on March 31. The two made their relationship official in January 2021, much to the delight of their fans, who were shipping the two ever since the release of their movie. While the whole South Korean entertainment industry is abuzz with their union, here we present some of their popular dramas that are a must-watch.

1. Memories of the Alhambra

Starring Hyun Bin and Park Shin-ye, stars the former as Yoo Jin-woo, a CEO of an investment company, who travels to Spain when he hears about a ground-breaking AR game created by Jung Se-joo (Park Chan-yeol). But, Se-joo has gone missing, and Jin-woo ends up meeting Se-joo's older sister, Jung Hee-joo (Shin-ye). Soon, both are caught in mysterious events that blur the line between AR and the real world.

2. Something in the Rain

Starring Son Ye-jin as Jin-ah and Jung Hae-in as Joon-hee, the drama explores the relationship between the older Jin-ah and the younger Joon-hee. The two go from being just friends to more than friends when Joon-hee, a video game developer, comes back home after working abroad—Joon-hee is Jin-ah's friend's brother. Jin-ah, who works as a district supervisor of a coffee franchise, is frustrated with her boss' sexist behaviour and her parents' belittling her for not being married despite being in her 30s.

3. Thirty-Nine

Featuring Son Ye-jin, Jeon Mi-do and Kim Ji-hyun, this ongoing drama spotlights the bond between the three friends as they navigate life while coming to terms with the fact that they are soon turning 40. Replete with some fun and some heart-breaking moments, the drama cements one's belief in friendships, especially the ones that can survive turbulence and setbacks.

4. Hyde Jekyll, Me

Handsome, smart and rich, Gu Seo-jin (Hyun Bin) has it all! He runs a theme park and is soon going to be appointed the CEO of his family business. But, Seo-jin has a secret—he has dissociative identity disorder. Seo-jin's alter ego, Robin, is everything that the former isn't—he is kind, gentle and has a saviour complex. Jang Ha-na (Han Ji-min) returns to Korea after her stint at the Cirque du Soleil. She is set to take over the circus at the theme park that Seo-jin runs. Han-na wants to save the failing circus and does everything in her power to revamp it and ends up butting heads with Seo-jin over the circus' faith. But when Han-na comes under the radar of an assailant, Robin comes to her rescue. Her life is turned upside down with Seo-jin and Robin complicating things further.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 07:00 AM IST