Cannes 2024: Celebrities That Graced The Red Carpet On Day 4. From Aishwarya Rai to Demi Moore, Have A Look!

By: Rahul M | May 18, 2024

The Gorgeous Emma Stone walked the red carpet in the beautiful Maroon shimmery fabric.

justashottt/X

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the carpet on day 2 wearing Falguni Peacock Shane. She looked stunning is this dramatic sequined gown.

X

Margaret Quelled made heads turn with this beautiful Chanel gown. The soft pink shade and the minimal styling makes her look amazing.

TheWrap/X

Demi Moore looked so ethereal in this Armani Prive FW2024 gown,

miki_trent/X

Eva Longoria looked stunning in her sliver gown.

Instagram

Eva Green wore a stunning Van Harpen for the Red Carpet. She looked absolutely beautiful.

Instagram

Uma Thurman wore a whiter Burberry ensemble at the Cannes carpet.

epissodes/X