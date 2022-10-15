Virat Kohli becomes '3rd highest earning Instagram celeb' in 2021 after Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi |

India’s very own Virat Kohli, the former Indian cricket captain, was ranked as the third-highest-earning celebrity on the social media network with an estimated earning of $36.7 million purely through Instagram sponsorships in 2021.

Kohli is in Australia with Team India for the upcoming T20 World Cup, schedule from October 16 to Novermber 13.

Five Instagram sponsored posts of Virat Kohli from his Instagram account, take a look:

The highest-earning Instagram user in the world is however star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who made an incredible $85 million through sponsored posts in 2021. Ronaldo’s rival from Argentina and PSG forward, Lionel Messi came in at No. 2 with $72 million.

There are no other sportsmen in the top-10 list which include celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres, Beyonce, Kevin Hart, and Dua Lipa.

DeGeneres and Beyonce, are almost tied at $33.7 million for first place among the highest-paid American Instagram stars; Beyonce is only $10,000 behind. The last three highest-paid Instagram users in the United States are Kevin Hart ($26.1 million), Selena Gomez ($12 million), and Khloe Kardashian ($10.6 million).