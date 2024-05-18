Worried About Wasting Your Time On Dating Apps? Your AI Avatar Will Now Go On Dates For You

Canva

The use of artificial intelligence has become so prominent these days. We indirectly use AI in many ways that we are unaware of. Be it to correct the grammar and punctuation in a sentence for us, guide us to a location by a road map, use Alexa to merely play songs or control the light in a room, AI has surely made life easier. But did you know that AI can now be a part of your social life and help you make the right choices for yourself when it comes to a romantic partner?

Whitney Wolfe Herd, the founder of Bumble, recently revealed that the dating app may include a 'concierge' meaning a virtual bot representing you, to go out with another concierge to find your perfect match. This move has been made so that people can avoid endless matches and help find meaningful relationships. "You don’t have to talk to 600 people. It will go scan all of San Francisco for you and say, ‘These are the three people you really ought to meet.’ That’s the power of AI when harnessed the right way,” said Whitney at the Bloomberg Technology Summit.

This new feature might be a way to focus on one's mental health where you wouldn't have to go through the red flags, green flags and confusion. The bot will make sure it shortlists only the best matches for you. The current dating scenario on the apps can be quite distressing and can affect one's mental health to the core. So much so that one might lose interest in romance altogether. The role of AI here is of utmost importance and will surely bring in a positive response. For many who are left wondering how a bot could possibly get you a perfect match, it is normal to be concerned about the repercussions of allowing AI to meddle in your personal life. A few people expressed their concerns over the threat that this step might further disconnect and isolate people from the real world and make them lonely. Although these concerns are valid, the positive potential of using AI in dating apps cannot be ignored.