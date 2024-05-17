PHOTOS: 7 Alluring Places To Visit In Kolkata

By: Rahul M | May 17, 2024
Kolkata, or Calcutta, is a beautiful city in West Bengal. The state capital holds numerous natural beauties and religious monuments. The Victoria Memorial, made of white marble, is considered a significant monument in the city.
Birla Temple is located in Kolkata. The temple is one of the most significant temples in the city, especially for Hindus.
Belur Math is a pilgrimage site in the city. It is the best place for spiritual lovers to explore.
Nakhoda Masjid is one of the largest mosques in Kolkata. The religious monument is one of the must-visit places for those who seek solace.
Eco Park, nestled in the heart of the city, is a tranquil oasis that offers scenic views of lush greenery and a clear blue sky. A visit to this beautiful park is sure to leave you feeling relaxed and at peace.
Shaheed Minar is considered a significant landmark in the city and a must-visit site in West Bengal.
Shree Digambar Jain Parasnath Mandir is located in the heart of Kolkata. It is another religious place to visit in the city.
