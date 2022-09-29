In Pics: Highest paid celebrities on Instagram

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 29, 2022
Actress Priyanka Chopra also made the list as she makes $423,000 (an estimated Rs 3 crore) per sponsored post on Instagram
Indian batsmen Virat Kohli is the most-followed Asian on Instagram, with over 214 million followers. Each sponsored post brings in $1,088,000 (an estimated Rs 8 crore) per sponsored post
Supermodel Kendall Jenner is a reality star and another Kardashian sister part of this list. Kendal bills an average of $12,90,000 (an estimated Rs 10.5 crore) per sponsored post on her Instagram
Beyonce is an American icon who has won several awards throughout her career. Beyonce earns an average of $1,393,000 million (an estimated Rs 11 crore) per sponsored post
Pop star Ariana Grande achieved immense popularity throughout her career. Ariana makes an average of $1,687,000 (an estimated Rs 13 crore) per sponsored post
Kim Kardashian is an American stylist and businesswoman. Kim receives $1,689,000 (an estimated Rs 13.7 crore) per sponsored post
Selena Gomez enjoys a cult following that has loyally supported her in all her endeavors. Selena receives $17,35,000 (an estimated Rs 14 crore) per sponsored post
Legendary Lionel Messi comes third in the list by charging an average of $1,777,000 (an estimated Rs 14 crore) per sponsored post
Socialite Kylie Jenner has 370 million followers on Instagram, making an average of $1,835,000 (an estimated Rs 15 crore) per sponsored post
Cristiano Ronaldo Ronaldo is the most followed person on Instagram. The legendary footballer sits at the top of the list of by by making $23,97,000 (an estimated Rs 19 crore) per sponsored post
