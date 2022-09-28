Ranbir Kapoor Birthday: Neetu Kapoor, Ambanis, and others attend party

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 28, 2022

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 40th birthday on September 28

The actor, along with wife Alia Bhatt, threw a lavish birthday bash at his residence which was attended by some of their closest friends and family members

Mommy Neetu Kapoor smiled for the cameras as she arrived at Ranbir's residence

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt was seen heading towards Ranbir's residence in Mumbai

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Akash Ambani was also seen as he headed towards the party

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shloka Mehta was all smiles as she entered the party

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Karan Johar, who is one of the closest friends of the Kapoors, was papped arriving for the birthday bash

Photo by Viral Bhayani

'Brahmastra' director Ayan Mukerji marked his attendance at his best friends birthday party

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Director Rohit Dhawan arrived with his wife, Jaanvi Desai Dhawan

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ranbir's best friend and 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' co-star Aditya Roy Kapoor was also seen making an entry

Photo by Viral Bhayani

"You're my Shakti Astra," says Neetu Kapoor as she wishes son Ranbir on his birthday

Ranbir's sister Ridhima Kapoor Sahni wished her baby brother with a glitzy picture

Photo: Instagram

Karisma Kapoor also shared an adorable throwback picture with Ranbir to wish the soon-to-be dad a happy birthday

Photo: Instagram

