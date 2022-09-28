Ranbir Kapoor Birthday: Neetu Kapoor, Ambanis, and others attend party

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 28, 2022
Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 40th birthday on September 28
The actor, along with wife Alia Bhatt, threw a lavish birthday bash at his residence which was attended by some of their closest friends and family members
Mommy Neetu Kapoor smiled for the cameras as she arrived at Ranbir's residence
Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt was seen heading towards Ranbir's residence in Mumbai
Akash Ambani was also seen as he headed towards the party
Shloka Mehta was all smiles as she entered the party
Karan Johar, who is one of the closest friends of the Kapoors, was papped arriving for the birthday bash
'Brahmastra' director Ayan Mukerji marked his attendance at his best friends birthday party
Director Rohit Dhawan arrived with his wife, Jaanvi Desai Dhawan
Ranbir's best friend and 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' co-star Aditya Roy Kapoor was also seen making an entry
"You're my Shakti Astra," says Neetu Kapoor as she wishes son Ranbir on his birthday
Ranbir's sister Ridhima Kapoor Sahni wished her baby brother with a glitzy picture
Photo: Instagram
Karisma Kapoor also shared an adorable throwback picture with Ranbir to wish the soon-to-be dad a happy birthday
Photo: Instagram
