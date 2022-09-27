Ranbir Kapoor's throwback pictures with family

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 27, 2022
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor will celebrate his 40th birthday on September 28. Let's take a look at some of his adorable pics with family
In this pic, a young Ranbir is seen posing with his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and mother, actress Neetu Kapoor
Ranbir is all smiles with wife Alia Bhatt, Riddhima, niece Samara and his mother
In this wedding picture, Ranbir poses with Riddhima, Bharat Sahni, Alia's sister Shaheen and dad Mahesh Bhatt
Ranbir, Riddhima and their cousin Kareena Kapoor is sitting on their late grandfather, Raj Kapoor's lap
Here's another adorable photo of Ranbir with Riddhima
Ranbir at an award show with uncle Randhir Kapoor
Neetu Kapoor is seen holding both her children close to her while smiling at the camera
A young Ranbir Kapoor with Neetu Kapoor and grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor can be seen enjoying the holiday spirit
Here's another rare picture of the 'Brahmastra' actor enjoying a meal with his family
