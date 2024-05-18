7 Steps To Follow For A Healthy Gut

By: Rahul M | May 18, 2024
Reduce stress levels. Extreme stress is harmful for your body including your gut. The hormones might affect your body and might disturb goof gut health. To reduce stress, you can practice walking, exercising or a favorite hobby.
A good sound sleep is essential to keep your gut healthy. Not getting good sleep might affect your hormones and end up affecting your gut too.
Eat Slow. It is always advisable to chew your food enough and eat slowly. Eating in a hurry might cause indigestion and overeating. Eating slow will also help you eat less and feel full for a long time.
Hydration is the key to fit body. Drink enough water so that there is diversity of bacteria in your gut given that the source of the water is good too.
Consume your pro and pre biotics regularly. They promote the growth of good bacteria in the gut and help the gut stay healthy.
The more clean you eat, the more active and fit you will be. Clean eating includes eating more fresh vegetables, fruits, pulses, legumes etc.
Make sure you check your intolerances. If you feel you're bloated, feel fatigue, have an acid reflux etc., you might be intolerant to some foods that might disturb your gut.