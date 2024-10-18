Vicky Kaushal's Karwa Chauth Vrat For Katrina Kaif: Men Breaking Stereotypes

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's first Karwa Chauth after marriage | Instagram

Karwa Chauth, the celebration of love, is a significant Indian festival. It is observed on the Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month by married couples with great devotion and joyfulness. During the Karwa Chauth festival, women observed one-day fast for their husband's good health and longevity.

This year, the beloved festival of Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on Sunday, October 20.

Significance of Karwa Chauth Vrat

Compared to other Hindu festivals fasting, Karwa Chauth vrat can be quite different. Old customs dictate that fasting must be strict. They keep the Nirjala vrat (waterless fast) from sunrise to moonrise and worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

According to Hindu customs, a person who is fasting can only break their fast after offering Arghya to the moon. This fast is also known as the Karak Chaturthi fast. Water must be consumed to break the fast.

When Vicky Kaushal kept Karwa Chauth vrat for Katrina Kaif

According to traditional beliefs, married women typically observe the Karwa Chauth fast for their husbands. However, many modern husbands are breaking stereotypes and keeping a waterless fast for their wives and relationship.

One of the best Karwa Chauth couple goals was served by Bollywood's beloved couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, when the actor observed waterless fast along with the actress. In an interview with a digital portal, Katrina revealed that her husband and actor, Vicky, kept Karwa Chauth vrat for her well-being, stating that it was ‘the sweetest thing’.

Men breaking stereotypes

The cultural phenomenon of married wives keeping 'nirjal' vrat for their husband's health and prosperity is now changing. Men are equally supporting their wives by observing fast or their well-being and showing their love and appreciation for their other half.

A 31-year-old married man said, "Being an atheist, I don't believe in the process idea or ritual. But I love the spirit of the act and the goodwill that is associated with it. Therefore, I am in favour of the other partner in the equation following the ritual and collectively taking part in Karwa Chauth. I love to keep fast for my wife, as she does for me too."