 Karwa Chauth 2024: Date, Shubh Puja, Vrat Muhurat, Moonrise Time And Significance
As per the Purnimanta calendar, Karwa Chauth is observed on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik. This year, Karwa Chauth will be observed on October 20.

article-image
Karwa Chauth 2024 | Canva

Karwa Chauth is an auspicious Hindu festival observed by married women for their husbands. On this day, married women fast for their husbands' good health and longevity with great devotion and sincerity. This holy occasion is a beautiful way to strengthen the bond between married couples and seek God's blessings.

When is Karwa Chauth 2024?

According to the Purnimanta calendar, Karwa Chauth is observed on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik. The celebration takes place in the month of Ashwin for people living in places like Gujarat and Maharashtra that follow the Amanta calendar. However, Karwa Chauth is celebrated on the same day throughout India despite these variations.

This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on Sunday, October 20, 2024.

Karwa Chauth 2024: Date, Shubh Puja and Vrat Muhurat

Below are the shubh puja muhurta and vrat muhurat as per Drikpanchang:

Karwa Chauth Date: October 20, 2024

Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat: 06:12 PM to 07:26 PM

Karwa Chauth Upavasa Time: 06:34 AM to 08:37 PM

Moonrise on Karwa Chauth Day: 08:37 PM

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: October 20, 2024, at 06:46 AM 

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: October 21, 2024 at 04:16 AM 

Karwa Chauth 2024: Cultural Significance

Karwa Chauth is one of the sacred festivals in India, celebrated by married women. On this day, they fast from sunrise to moonrise for the well-being and long life of their husbands. This holy day reflects love, devotion and the bond between couples.

article-image

Married women dress in beautiful traditional attire, especially in red sarees, apply henna, and often gather for prayers and rituals with friends and family. The fast is broken after sighting the moon, and husbands often give gifts to show their appreciation.

This day strengthens relationships and highlights the cultural importance of marriage in Indian society.

