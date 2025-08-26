Bhumi Pednekar Brings Drama In ₹60,000 Sculpted Mini Dress & Bold Jewellery

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | August 26, 2025

When it comes to bold fashion choices, Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar knows exactly how to turn heads

At the Outhouse Jewellery runway show in Mumbai, the actress made a powerful statement in a sculptural mini dress from the fashion label Bloni

Bhumi’s bodycon dress flaunted her curves with a structured silhouette, dramatic power shoulders, and glossy liquid-finish panels

She paired the look with sheer black tights and sleek heels, striking the perfect balance between bold and elegant

The real star of her glam was the opulent jewellery pieces by Outhouse featuring a statement neckpiece, stud earrings, multiple bold and edgy rings, and a gold bag

Bhumi kept her makeup equally stunning with a clean base, shimmering eyes, winged linear, bronzed cheeks and nude, glossy lips

The actress rounded off her glam with a side-parted sleek hair bun for a chic drama

