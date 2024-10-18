 Karwa Chauth 2024: Everything Your Sargi Thali Should Contain To Keep You Energised All Day; Know Healthy Sargi Alternatives
Since women fast all day without even drinking water, it is important that the sargi thali includes food items that will keep them energised and hydrated throughout the day

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 01:01 PM IST
article-image
Canva

Karwa Chauth is an important festival in India for a married couple. It is observed on the Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. Married women observe a fast on this day in order to pray for good health and long lives of their husbands. This year Karwa-Chauth is going to be celebrated on October 20th.

Fasting on Karwa Chauth can be very different than fasting on other days. According to age-old rituals, fasting needs to be strict. Many women follow 'nirjal' fast, meaning they do not even drink a sip of water on the day of fasting and only break it post the sighting of the moon.

However, this day, before the Karwa-Chauth fasting muhurat begins, a common tradition is followed where the mother-in-law serves 'sargi' to her daughter-in-law as a blessing. This sargi is a plate full of food that is to be consumed before sunrise.

Canva

How is the 'Sargi' thali made?

Since women fast all day without even drinking water, it is important that the sargi thali includes food items that will keep them energised and hydrated throughout the day. Usually, the thali is divided into four parts. One containing dry fruits, cooked food, fruits and sweets.

Fruits

During Karva Chauth, fasting without water can lead to dehydration. To help stay hydrated, fresh fruits are included in the sargi thali. Fruits like pomegranate and citrus are great choices because they provide plenty of water, minerals, and vitamin C.

Sweets

Sweets also have a special place in the sargi thali. They not only make the food more enjoyable but also provide instant energy. Since eating early in the morning may feel odd, sweets, made from milk and sugar, add sweetness and energy to the meal.

Dry Fruits

Dry fruits are packed with nutrients, carbs, and dietary fiber, making them a great addition to the sargi thali. Almonds, cashews, dates, and raisins are often included for energy and nutrition.

Cooked foods like mathri, pheni, vegetables, roti, and halwa are included to help the stomach feel full. Mathri and pheni are traditional foods, but other items can be added based on personal preference. Their presence helps keep you feeling satisfied throughout the day.

How to make your 'sargi' thali more healthy?

If you wish to consume good nutrients that will help your body throughout the day and also stay within your calorie consumption, you an choose to replace a few items in sargi with healthy alternatives.

For cooked food items, you can choose to have besan chilla with paneer filling, which will be a great source of protein and calcium for you.

Instead of traditional Indian sweets with many calories, you can choose to have dates that will provide you with good carbs and also satiate your cravings for sweets.

You can have coconut water of 'Nimbu' paani for electrolytes that will keep you hydrated all day.

If the sargi thali is decorated in a healthy way like the graphic, then the requirement of calcium, potassium, protein, water and carbs for the whole day can also be fulfilled.

