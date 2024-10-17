Karwa Chauth 2024: 7 Tips For Long-Distance Couples To Celebrate This Festival

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 17, 2024
Karwa Chauth is a special day for married couples, symbolising love, trust, and commitment. But for those in long-distance relationships, the day can feel a bit challenging
If you and your partner are apart, here are some thoughtful ways to celebrate Karwa Chauth together despite the distance
The pre-dawn meal, or Sargi, is an important part of Karwa Chauth for wives. Even if you're far apart, you can still share this moment. Set up a video call and enjoy your meal together virtually
Surprise your spouse with a gift before Karwa Chauth. It could be something symbolic like traditional attire or accessories for the day, or something more personal like a heartfelt letter or a memento that reminds them of you
If both of you are fasting, sync up the timings of your fasts. You can break your fast together over a video call, which adds a feeling of togetherness
Recreate the Karwa Chauth rituals virtually! During the moon sighting, get on a video call and perform the traditional puja. You can follow the rituals together, from the prayer to offering water to the moon
Throughout the day, keep the romance alive by exchanging loving messages or letters. Since Karwa Chauth is all about love and devotion, small reminders of your affection, like heartfelt texts or voice notes, can strengthen your bond even when apart
